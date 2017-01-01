Sykes scores 31; Syracuse women beat No. 19 Virginia Tech

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Brittney Sykes scored a season-high 31 points, including a key 3-pointer down the stretch, and Syracuse handed No. 19 Virginia Tech its fourth straight defeat, 82-72, on Sunday.

Briana Day added 21 points and 11 rebounds to become the leading rebounder in program history with 1,005, passing Nicole Michael (996, 2007-10), and the first Syracuse player with 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.

Alexis Peterson scored 22 points with 11 assists for the Orange (15-7, 6-3 ACC), who led from early on.

Virginia Tech, after falling behind by 18 in the third quarter, used a 7-0 run to get within six with 2:46 remaining in the game but Sykes hit a 3-pointer and the Orange added eight free throws in building a 15-point lead with 50 seconds left.

Syracuse shot 51 percent and made 7 of 16 3-pointers for 44 percent.

Sidney Cook scored 22 points to lead the Hokies (16-5, 3-5).