Martez Walker’s 3 in OT sparks Oakland over Milwaukee 79-70

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Jalen Hayes scored 22 and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Martez Walker made a key 3-pointer in overtime to lead Oakland to a 79-70 victory over Milwaukee on Sunday.

Walker’s 3 capped a 5-0 spurt to give the Golden Grizzlies a 69-64 lead, and Oakland outscored Milwaukee 15-6 in the extra period. Brailen Neely shot 6 of 6 from the line, and Sherron Dorsey-Walker made four free throws and a layup in overtime.

Dorsey-Walker finished with 15 points. Walker had 13 points and Neely finished with 10 for Oakland (16-7, 6-4 Horizon League).

Cody Wichmann scored 17 points to lead Milwaukee (8-15, 4-6), which played its third straight overtime game and had its three-game win streak snapped.

Walker made a pair of free throws to tie it at 64 with 33 seconds left. Wichmann missed two from the line with six seconds remaining, and Walker missed a pull-up 3 at the buzzer to force overtime.