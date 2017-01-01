Bergsma unbeatable in women’s 1000 at speedskating World Cup

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BERLIN (AP) — American skater Heather Bergsma claimed her fifth win from five in the women’s 1000, while Ruslan Murashov won the second men’s 500 at a speedskating World Cup on Sunday.

Bergsma, who also won Friday’s 1000 but had missed the race in Astana, finished 0.37 seconds ahead of Marrit Leenstra and now leads the Dutch skater by 94 points in the standings.

Russian skater Murashov edged Ronald Mulder by 0.06 seconds to claim a 20-point lead over compatriot Pavel Kulizhnikov in the men’s 500 standings.

Also Sunday, Dutch skater Kai Verbij won the men’s 1000 to close the gap on overall leader Kjeld Nuis.