Premier League sides Hull, Watford upset in FA Cup

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — There will be two non-league teams in the last 16 of the FA Cup for the first time in the competition’s 146-year history after Sutton United’s stunning 1-0 win over second-tier Leeds on Sunday.

The latest upset came a day after Lincoln, another team from outside English soccer’s four professional leagues, beat second-tier Brighton 3-1 to reach the fifth round for the first time since 1887.

Jamie Collins, who works as a builder in his full-time job, converted a penalty in the 53rd minute to send Sutton through — 28 years after the team from southwest London eliminated top-tier Coventry in what is regarded as one of competition’s greatest upsets.

Eighty-three places separated Sutton and Leeds in England’s league pyramid. Sutton is 16th in the fifth-tier National League.

“Hopefully we get a big team in the next round and see what happens,” said Collins, who was working on a building site on Friday and trains twice a week with his Sutton teammates.

On a day of cup shocks, Premier League teams Watford and Hull were knocked out by lower-league opposition.

Watford was beaten 1-0 by third-tier Millwall and Hull lost 4-1 at second-tier Fulham.

Hull striker Abel Hernandez had two penalties saved in the space of a minute in the closing stages, a final embarrassment for the Premier League team at Craven Cottage, four days after its elimination from the League Cup at the semifinal stage.

Hull was already heading out of the competition when Hernandez’s first spot kick in the 87th minute was saved by Marcus Bettinelli, who then tripped Hernandez as the Uruguay international pounced on the rebound. Bettinelli went the right way to deny Hernandez off the second penalty attempt, too.

Titleholder Manchester United hosts second-tier Wigan later Sunday.