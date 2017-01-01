Iversen, Bjoergen win in cross-country ski World Cup

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

FALUN, Sweden (AP) — Norway dominated Sunday’s action in the cross-country skiing World Cup as Emil Iversen and Marit Bjoergen won men’s and women’s mass start races.

Iversen won the men’s 30-kilometer classic race, beating his fellow Norwegian Martin Johnsrud Sundby with an explosive final push to the line to take victory in a time of 1 hour 15 minutes 46.7 seconds.

Sundby trailed in 3.7 seconds later for second place.

Sweden’s Kalle Halfvarsson, who was 1.9 seconds further back, denied Norway a podium sweep by narrowly beating Sjur Roethe for third place.

Sundby’s closest rival in the overall standings, Sergei Ustyugov of Russia, could only manage 12th, leaving him 344 points off the lead.

Veteran Bjoergen led a Norwegian sweep of the podium places in the women’s 15k classic. Along with Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg and Heidi Weng, the trio broke away from the rest just before halfway and quickly built a commanding lead that held until the finish.

Bjoergen crossed the line in 41 minutes 28.8 seconds for her 105th career World Cup race win, beating Oestberg by half a second. Standings leader Weng was 8.1 seconds behind Bjoergen.