Wang wins Qatar Masters after three-man playoff

By

Published: 7:04 am

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — South Korea’s Jeunghun Wang rolled in a 3-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole to win the Qatar Masters after a three-way playoff on Sunday, clinching his third title on the European Tour.

The 21-year-old Wang, who took a three-stroke lead into the final round, shot a 1-under 71 and was joined in the playoff by South Africa’s Jaco van Zyl (68) and Sweden’s Joakim Lagergren (66). The trio finished on a 16-under 272 total.

On the first playoff hole — the par-5 No. 18 — Van Zyl three-putted for par and Lagergren also could only make a par after finding the fairway bunker.

Wang was named Rookie of the Year on the European Tour last season.

