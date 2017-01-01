Japan’s Watanabe sets world record in 200-meter breaststroke

By

Published: 12:00 amUpdated: 1:55 am

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Associated Press Photo

Japan’s Ippei Watanabe celebrates after setting a world record in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke in the final at the Tokyo metropolitan championships in Tokyo Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. Watanabe, 19-year-old university student, who broke the Olympic record for the same event during the semifinal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics before finishing sixth in the final, set a world record with a time of 2 minutes, 06.67 seconds. (Yusuke Kikuchi/Kyodo News via AP)

TOKYO (AP) — Japan teenager Ippei Watanabe has set a world record in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke with a time of 2 minutes, 06.67 seconds.

The 19-year-old university student improved on the previous mark of 2:07.01 set by compatriot Akihiro Yamaguchi in 2012. Watanabe set the record time in the final of the 200 breaststroke at the Tokyo metropolitan championships on Sunday.

Watanabe competed in the men’s 100-meter breaststroke at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics but didn’t qualify for the final. He also broke the Olympic record for the men’s 200-meter breaststroke event during the semifinal in Rio before finishing sixth in the final.

Watanabe won the 200 breaststroke gold medal at the 2014 Youth Olympics. He qualified for the Rio Games by finishing runner-up in the 200 breaststroke final with a time of 2:09.45 at the Japan national championships in 2016.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.