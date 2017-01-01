Clavell scores with 3.8 left; Colorado State edges SDSU

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Gian Clavell scored a career-high 37 points and made a driving layup with 3.8 seconds remaining to lift Colorado State past San Diego State, 78-77, on Saturday.

Trey Kell sank two free throws with 11 seconds left to give the Aztecs the lead before Clavell drove through traffic for the game-winner. Jeremy Hemsley immediately took the inbounds pass and his 3-point attempt from the top of the arc hit the back of the rim at the buzzer.

Malik Pope scored 19 points and Hemsley added 17 to lead San Diego State, which missed its final four field goals over the last 3:11.

Colorado State (14-8, 6-3 Mountain West) erased a 13-point second-half deficit in winning its third straight game. Emmanuel Omogbo added a career-best 24 points for the Rams.

The Aztecs (11-9, 3-5) saw their 13-game home winning streak against Colorado State snapped. It was the fifth time this season the Aztecs had squandered a double-digit lead.

San Diego State forged ahead late in the first half as the Rams made just 2 of 12 field-goal attempts and didn’t score in the final 4:30. The Aztecs closed on a 13-3 run to build a 33-23 halftime lead. San Diego State’s Dakarai Allen made for all four of his shots and a free throw, pacing all scorers with nine points.

BIG PICTURE

Colorado State: The Rams have won three straight since losing two in a row by double digits. Colorado State remains in a second-place tie in the Mountain West Conference with Boise State, and both are a game back of Nevada.

San Diego State: The Aztecs got forward Malik Pope back on Saturday, after he sustained a scary injury on Tuesday. The 6-foot-10 forward was pinned between two Air Force players when diving for a loose ball and suffered a neck strain. Pope started for the first time since Dec. 22. Forward Zylan Cheatham was out with a foot injury.

UP NEXT

San Diego State hosts Wyoming on Tuesday.

Colorado State hosts Boise State on Tuesday.