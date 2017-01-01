No. 2 Kansas rallies past No. 4 Kentucky 79-73 in Challenge

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Frank Mason III scored 21 points, Josh Jackson had 20 points and a pair of big 3-pointers and No. 2 Kansas rallied past No. 4 Kentucky 79-73 on Saturday night in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The Challenge’s marquee matchup between college basketball’s two winningest programs ended with the Jayhawks earning their second straight win over the Wildcats on Kentucky’s home floor. Three-point shooting was critical for Kansas (19-2) as it shook off an 0-for-8 first half to make 5 of 11 after halftime, with Jackson’s consecutive 3s starting things for the Jayhawks. They shot 59 percent in the second half.

Mason had 13 second-half points and Landen Lucas contributed 13 points — including a layup with 4:41 remaining for a 69-59 lead — and five rebounds before fouling out. Jackson also had 10 rebounds.

Malik Monk and Derek Willis each had 18 points for Kentucky (17-4), which dropped its second straight.

THE BIG PICTURE

Kansas: Unfazed by first-half perimeter woes, the Jayhawks made their first three attempts from long range to change the momentum. They also forced 17 turnovers for 21 points. Devonte’ Graham had 12 points, and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk provided a big lift in place of suspended forward Carlton Bragg Jr., scoring eight points. This was Kansas’ first game since coach Bill Self acknowledged Thursday that police are investigating an alleged rape at the team’s dormitory.

Kentucky: The Wildcats’ ragged stretch just before halftime resulted in 10 turnovers, and their problems continued in the second half. They gave the Jayhawks all kinds of opportunities that not even 40-percent 3-point shooting could overcome. The Wildcats don’t lose often at Rupp Arena, but they now have two home defeats this season, both in marquee games against ranked teams — they lost to now-No. 8 UCLA in December.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kansas’ gutsy win in a tough environment might be enough to convince some poll voters to put the Jayhawks on top. Kentucky figures to drop several spots with a home loss following an SEC defeat at mid-pack Tennessee.

UP NEXT

Kansas: The Jayhawks have a few days to savor this win before hosting No. 5 Baylor on Wednesday night in a battle of the Big 12’s top two teams. Iowa State comes in next Saturday.

Kentucky: Looks to end its two-game slide at home against Georgia on Tuesday night before traveling to Florida next Saturday.

___

