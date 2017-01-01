San Jose State rallies from 13-point deficit, beats UNLV

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Clarke scored 23 points and matched a career-high with 15 rebounds, and San Jose State rallied from a 13-point deficit and then held off UNLV for a 76-72 victory on Saturday.

The game was tied 63-63 with about four minutes to go. Ryan Welage and Isaiah Nichols each hit 3-pointers, and Clarke made two layups and the Spartans led 73-68. Jovan Mooring made a 3 to pull UNLV to 73-71 with 21 seconds left.

Terrell Brown split a pair of free throws to make it 74-71 and then fouled Mooring, who missed his first free throw but made the second attempt. Jaycee Hillsman added two free throws to seal it for San Jose State (10-10, 3-6 Mountain West).

Welage finished with 19 points and Brown had 14.

Mooring scored 17 points to lead UNLV (10-12, 3-6), which had a nine-point halftime lead and stretched it to 40-27 early in the second half.