Wagner rallies to beat St. Francis Brooklyn 66-64

NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Aaman scored 19 points, Corey Henson scored nine and hit the game-winning layup, and Wagner rallied to beat St. Francis Brooklyn 66-64 on Saturday to hand the Terriers their eighth straight loss.

Glenn Sanabria missed a layup with two seconds left and Wagner got the rebound as time expired.

Wagner pulled away with a 9-3 run, but St. Francis tied it at 62 and 64 on Gianni Ford’s two free throws with 53 seconds left. Henson got the ball after a Wagner timeout and hit his layup.

The Seahawks rallied to a 42-34 second-half lead on an 11-2 run in which Connor Ferrell hit a 3, but the Terriers closed to 46-45 on Jahmel Bodrick’s layup, then tied it at 53 on Keon Williams’ free throw.

Michael Carey scored 15 and grabbed 11 rebounds for Wagner (9-11, 5-5 Northeast), who trailed 32-31 at halftime.

Yunus Hopkinson scored 16 with four 3s for St. Francis Brooklyn (4-19, 2-9).