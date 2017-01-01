Missouri hires attorney for academic fraud investigation

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri has hired college sports attorney Mike Glazier to help its investigation into allegations of academic fraud.

Glazier is a managing member of the Overland Park-based law firm Bond, Schoeneck & King.

The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/2jqbTgo ) Missouri and the NCAA are conducting a joint investigation into allegations made by Yolanda Kuma, a former tutor at the university. She has said she performed or taken online classes or tests and helped with tests for 15 student-athletes, which violates NCAA rules.

Glazier specializes in NCAA infractions, eligibility and compliance matters and worked seven years as an NCAA attorney. He also led the university’s joint investigation into impermissible-benefits infractions in the men’s basketball program, which centered on a sham internship program in Georgia.

