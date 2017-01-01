Philadelphia cycling race canceled due to lack of sponsors

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — City officials say this year’s Philadelphia International Cycling Classic has been canceled due to a lack of sponsors.

Jazelle Jones, deputy managing director for the Office of Special Events, said “extensive fund-raising efforts” weren’t successful in finding enough sponsors to pay the $1 million cost of the bicycle race.

It was the second time in four years that a version of the race has been canceled. Officials cite increasing costs of security for large-scale events. Race director Robin Morton of g4 Productions said organizers hope the event will return next year.

The race, held in June, dates back to the 1980s and has attracted thousands of spectators along the 12.3-mile route that goes from the city through Fairmount Park, East Falls, Roxborough and Manayunk with its infamously steep “Manayunk Wall.”