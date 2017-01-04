Non-league Lincoln ousts 2nd-tier leader Brighton in FA Cup

Associated Press Photo

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Steve Sidwell, left and Lincoln’s Alan Power battle for the ball during the Englsih FA Cup, fourth round soccer match at Sincil Bank, in Lincoln, Londno, Saturday Jan. 28, 2017. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

LINCOLN, England (AP) — Non-league side Lincoln produced an FA Cup shock on Saturday, beating second-tier leader Brighton 3-1 to reach the fifth round for the first time in 130 years.

Lincoln, which leads the fifth-tier National League, has been out of England’s four professional leagues since 2011.

The north-east club might not be the only non-league team to feature in the fifth round if fellow National League side Sutton beats Leeds of the second-tier League Championship on Sunday.

