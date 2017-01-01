Papadakis and Cizeron retain European ice dance figure title

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France rebounded from third place after the short dance to retain their ice dance title at the European figure skating championships on Saturday.

The duo produced the best free dance to triumph for the third straight year.

Papadakis and Cizeron scored 114.19 points to move to the top with a total score of 189.67. They performed to “Stillness” by Nest, “Oddudua” by Aldo Lopez Gavilan, and “Happiness Does Not Wait” by Olafur Arnalds.

They beat the 186.64 of the 2014 European and world champions Anna Cappellini and Luca Lanotte of Italy. The Italians were second after the short dance and finished second overall for the third consecutive time.

Leading after the short dance, Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev of Russia had to settle for third.