Canada leads No. 13 UCLA women over No. 16 Arizona State

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordin Canada scored 26 points to lead No. 13 UCLA to a 69-60 win over No. 16 Arizona State on Friday night.

UCLA (16-4, 7-2 Pac-12) won its fifth consecutive game following consecutive losses to Washington State and Washington on the road.

Arizona State (14-6, 5-4) was led in scoring by Sophie Bruner with 16 points. Robbi Ryan added 13.

UCLA won its 24th consecutive game at Pauley Pavilion, dating back to last season, and 16th in a row against Pac-12 teams.

The Bruins shot just 39.4 percent from the field in the first half but protected the ball and had eight offensive rebounds in that time.

UCLA led by as many as 18 points in the first half, and the Sun Devils cut the deficit to five points in the fourth quarter but couldn’t get any closer.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona State was playing its second consecutive game on the road against a top-15 team. The Sun Devils lost both games but played much better in the second half Friday.

UCLA is rolling along and seems destined for a big matchup with Washington and Washington State at Pauley Pavilion. The Bruins’ only two conference losses were on the road in the Pacific Northwest.

UP NEXT

Arizona State stays in Los Angeles, where it will play on Sunday at USC. The Trojans — last in the Pac-12 — have won just one conference game, and the Sun Devils hope to push USC’s losing streak to nine consecutive games.

UCLA will stay home, hosting Arizona on Sunday at Pauley Pavilion. The Wildcats have won just two conference games.