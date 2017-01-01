Pelicans’ Davis, Spurs’ Leonard, Parker all returning

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans center Anthony Davis, San Antonio forward Kawhi Leonard and Spurs guard Tony Parker are all returning from injuries Friday night.

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry says Davis remains sore from a re-aggravate right thigh bruise that sidelined him for the second half of Wednesday night’s loss to Oklahoma City. But Gentry says Davis is healthy enough to play and has pushed hard to return, and the club is not going to deny him that opportunity.

Sprus coach Gregg Popovich says Parker, who has left foot soreness, is ready to come back from a four-game absence, while Leonard, whose left hand has been hurting, is returning after sitting out the past two games.