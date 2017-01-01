Better late than never: Jamaica DQ gets Brazil Olympic medal

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Bruno de Barros is on the verge of finally getting an Olympic medal.

It will be more than eight years late arriving, and it’s bronze — not gold or silver. None of this matters one bit to the Brazilian.

Jamaica was stripped of its gold medal in the 4×100-meter relay from the 2008 Olympics in Beijing earlier this week when one runner — Nesta Carter — was found guilty of doping. That moved Brazil up to bronze.

Barros says “It’s a great sense of happiness, despite the time lapse, which isn’t really important. The feeling of being an Olympic medalist is the same.”

The Brazilian women’s 4×100 team also was promoted to bronze after winner Russia was disqualified in August in a retesting of doping samples from the Beijing Olympics.