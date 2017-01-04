Fernandez on track for 5th Euro figure skate title

Spain’s Javier Fernandez skates his short program at the European Figure Skating Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Javier Fernandez earned a personal-best score to lead the short program on Friday and stay on track for a fifth straight European figure skating title.

Skating to “Malaguena” performed by Paco de Lucia and Placido Domingo, Fernardez’s opening quad toe loop-triple toe loop was perfect, and so was the following quad salchow and triple axel.

The two-time world champion’s 104.25 points have him an almost 10-point lead over Maxim Kovtun.

The Russian, who was second in 2015 and third last year at the continental championships, nailed a quad salchow-triple toe loop to score 94.53, also his personal best.

Last year’s silver medalist, Alexei Bychenko of Israel, finished third.

