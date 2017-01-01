Hilton Head photo spot won’t be ready for golf tournament

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — A photo spot popular during the RBC Heritage golf tournament will not be ready for this year’s event because of damage from Hurricane Matthew.

Sea Pines Resort president Steve Birdwell told The Island Packet of Hilton Head (http://bit.ly/2jv3N9p ) a T-shaped pier will not be repaired until June, well past the April tournament dates.

The pier allows tourists to take a perfect picture with the Sea Pines striped lighthouse in the background.

While that pier will not be ready by the tournament’s April 10-16 dates, the docks at Harbour Town will be ready. Birdwell says about 20 of the 85 docks are already available for those who own slips there.

Harbormaster Nancy Cappelmann says a lack of power and water on the docks is delaying boat owners from using the slips.

