UAB wins brawl-filled battle with Louisiana Tech, 79-70

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Dirk Williams scored 17 points and Alabama-Birmingham beat Louisiana Tech, 79-70 in a Conference USA game marred by a benches-clearing brawl that resulted in the Bulldogs finishing the game with just four players Thursday night.

Chris Cokley scored from the low post with 6:03 left in the game to put UAB up by 13 points, 63-50. And then the fight broke out.

UAB’s Hakeem Baxter and Louisiana Tech’s Jacobi Boykins both were given flagrant technical fouls and were ejected for fighting. UAB’s William Lee was assessed a Class A technical foul, but was not ejected. The entire Louisiana Tech bench was ejected for leaving as were four players from the UAB bench.

Despite being a player short, Louisiana Tech outscored UAB 20-16 over the final six minutes.

Cokley finished with 15 points for UAB (13-8, 6-2).

Erik McCree finished with 16 points to lead the Bulldogs (14-7, 6-2).