No. 9 Tar Heels beat Hokies 91-72 for 7th straight win

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Justin Jackson scored 26 points and No. 9 North Carolina hit a season-high 14 3-pointers to beat Virginia Tech 91-72 on Thursday night.

Kennedy Meeks added 15 points and 14 rebounds for the Tar Heels (19-3, 7-1), who have climbed into sole possession of first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference with seven straight wins along with No. 6 Florida State’s loss at Georgia Tech on Wednesday.

UNC led 44-33 by halftime, then ran off 10 straight points midway through the second half to turn this one into a rout. The Tar Heels also shot 49 percent and snatched down seemingly every loose rebound for a 43-22 edge on the glass, helping them to 20 second-chance points.

Seth Allen scored 19 points for the Hokies (15-5, 4-4), who shot 51 percent in the first half but didn’t do much to get UNC out of what was often a catch-and-shoot rhythm.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia Tech: Visiting the state of North Carolina hasn’t gone well for the Hokies, who lost by 26 to North Carolina State in Raleigh earlier this month. Still, Virginia Tech is at .500 in the league to sit near the middle of the ACC with February looming.

UNC: The Tar Heels’ offense is rolling along, whether by Jackson and Joel Berry II (15 points) outside or Meeks in the paint. UNC leads the ACC by a wide margin and is fourth nationally in scoring offense (89.4), and the Tar Heels have scored at least 85 points in seven straight ACC games for the first time in program history. The only bad news Thursday was that junior swingman Theo Pinson left in the first half after rolling his right ankle, though team spokesman Steve Kirschner said he would sit out the rest of the game as a precaution.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech: The Hokies return home to face Boston College on Sunday.

UNC: The Tar Heels travel to Miami on Saturday.

