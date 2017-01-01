Liberty rebounds from loss by crushing Longwood, 93-62

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Ryan Kemrite hit four 3-pointers and scored 19 points and Liberty bounced back from a Saturday loss to Big South leader Winthrop to crush Longwood 93-62 on Thursday night.

The Flames (12-10, 7-2) had been on a season-best four game win streak before falling to the Eagles.

Lovell Cabbil, who also nailed four 3s, finished with 16 points and Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz added 13 for Liberty. The Flames shot 54.4 percent from the field and hit 17 3-pointers to tie the season-high output by any Big South school this year.

Darrion Allen led all scorers with 20 points for Longwood (6-14, 3-6) and Khris Kane added another 19 points.

Liberty opened on a 16-0 run, highlighted by a Brock Gardner dunk, and led 50-25 at halftime. Cabbil opened the second half with a layup, followed by a Kemrite 3, for a 30-point Flames lead.