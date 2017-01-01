Michigan hires ex-Rodriguez assistant Frey to coach O-line

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has hired Greg Frey to be its tackles and tight ends coach and run-game coordinator.

Coach Jim Harbaugh announced the move Thursday, filling an opening created when running backs coach Tyrone Wheatley left for the same role with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Harbaugh’s son, Jay, will coach the team’s running backs and remain its special teams coach.

Frey was the Wolverines’ offensive line coach from 2008 to 2010 under Rich Rodriguez. Frey coached Indiana’s offensive line the last six seasons.

Harbaugh previously hired Pep Hamilton away from the Cleveland Browns to be his passing coordinator. Michigan is paying Hamilton, defensive coordinator Don Brown and offensive coordinator Tim Drevno $1 million each per year.

