Indulgent makes it 3 in a row in Aqueduct feature

NEW YORK (AP) — Indulgent extended her winning streak to three with a one-length victory Thursday in the $69,000 allowance feature for fillies and mares at Aqueduct.

The 6-5 favorite got the win with a strong late run. Seventh turning for home, Indulgent and jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. angled out to the middle of the track to launch the bid.

The time was 1:12.25 for the six furlongs. Trained by Kiaran McLaughlin, Indulgent paid $4.50, $3.40 and $2.40.

Burn Control got second, returning $9.90 and $6.50. Ultimate Holiday held on for third after setting the pace, paying $8.20 to show.