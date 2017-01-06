Man said in 911 calls he feared for children’s well-being

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man whose girlfriend who with her sister and the women’s three young children were found dead on Albuquerque-area tribal land made 911 calls saying he feared for the childen’s well-being.

Murphy Becenti said during the calls before the bodies were found in early January that Vanessa George had been having suicidal thoughts and believed their two children were possessed.

Becenti said during the calls that he went with them to the Santa Ana Pueblo but was dropped off after he got scared.

Responding to Becenti’s calls, police went to the sisters’ home but found no one.

The FBI has said no foul play by another party is suspected but that preliminary autopsy results didn’t indicate clear causes of death. Leticia was the mother of one of the children.