NHL fines Bruins winger Marchand $10,000 for tripping

By ASSOCIATED PRESS

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BOSTON (AP) — The NHL has fined Bruins forward Brad Marchand $10,000 for a dangerous trip in Boston’s game against Detroit this week.

The fine is the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement.

Marchand tripped Red Wings defenseman Niklas Kronwall in Tuesday night’s game, which the Bruins won 4-3 in overtime. He was not penalized.