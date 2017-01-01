New Mexico State Police chief stops fight in parking lot

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man accused of punching a man in an Albuquerque Starbucks parking lot apparently didn’t know someone important was watching.

KOB-TV in Albuquerque reports (https://goo.gl/oehvvQ ) New Mexico State Police Chief Pete Kassestas arrested Lawrence McCormick shortly after he said the 47-year-old punched another man through a driver-side window.

Kassestas, who was inside the Starbucks, says he ran out and took down McCormick, who was armed with a knife. He says the fight appeared to be related to a parking dispute.

The police chief says it’s nice to show his officers their chief can still handle himself.

McCormick faces battery and aggravated assault charges. It was not known if he had an attorney.

