Atlanta MLS club lands 19-year-old defender from Tottenham

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United has acquired center back Anton Walkes on loan from Tottenham of the English Premier League.

The 19-year-old defender has spent his entire youth career with Tottenham. His run with the senior team began last summer in the International Champions Cup, and he also subbed in during the third round of EFL Cup. Walkes has made 12 appearances for Tottenham’s reserves in Premier League 2 this season.

Atlanta United is one of two expansion teams preparing for debuts in Major League Soccer.