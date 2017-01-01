European track and field records to get credibility review

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — European Athletics says it is reviewing its track and field records to decide if they can still be believed to be clean.

The body says it created “a task force to examine the credibility of European records.”

Current records include several set in the 1980s by athletes from Soviet Bloc countries, including East Germany.

European Athletics president Svein Arne Hansen says records should be 100 percent credible, “however, there is a view that this is currently not the case with some of the performances on the European record list.”

Hansen is a board member at the IAAF, which will monitor the findings.