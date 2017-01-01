Savage scores 15, go-ahead basket as No. 11 Butler wins

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kethan Savage had 15 points, 10 rebounds and hit a go-ahead jumper with 4:00 to play as No. 11 Butler held off Seton Hall 61-54 on Wednesday night after blowing a 13-point second-half lead.

Andrew Chrabascz added 16 points for the Bulldogs (18-3, 7-2 Big East) after being shut out in his last game, ending a streak of 105 games in which he had scored.

Kamar Baldwin added 12 points and Kelan Martin had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Butler, which has beaten Seton Hall (13-7, 3-5) five straight times and 7 of 8 since joining the Big East.

Angel Delgado had 12 points and a career-high 22 rebounds — his second straight with 20 — in leading the Pirates, who were limited to 28.6 percent shooting from the field. Khadeen Carrington added 12 points despite dislocating a finger on his left hand early in the second half in what was the Pirates’ first loss at home. Desi Rodriguez also had 12.