Egypt clinches last quarterfinal place at African Cup

PORT-GENTIL, Gabon (AP) — Egypt made sure its long-awaited return to the African Cup of Nations will last at least one more match as it clinched the last quarterfinal place with a thunderous free-kick by Mohamed Salah and a 1-0 win over Ghana on Wednesday.

Salah’s 11th-minute goal saw Egypt take spot in Group D from the Ghanaians on the final day of group games in Gabon, eliminating Mali, which drew 1-1 with Uganda.

Egypt, the record seven-time champion, needed to win to make sure it progressed at its first African Cup in seven years. Ghana had already qualified.

Salah’s strike was one of the goals of the tournament as he stepped up and smashed the free kick into the top left corner with Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah helpless.