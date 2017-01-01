Delle Donne heading back to US after Lyme Disease flare up

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

NEW YORK (AP) — Elena Delle Donne is returning home from China because of a flare up of Lyme Disease.

Delle Donne went over to China earlier this week to join Shanxi in the Chinese Basketball league for the playoffs.

The Chicago Sky star announced in a news conference Wednesday that she would be coming back to the United States.

Delle Donne has dealt with the bacterial disease since 2008, and it caused her to miss 18 games on three occasions in college at Delaware. After seemingly having it under control, she sat out 17 games for the Sky in 2014.