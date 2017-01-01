Navajo Nation Council re-elects Bates as speaker

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — The Navajo Nation Council has once again elected LoRenzo Chee Bates as its speaker.

The Gallup Independent reports (http://bit.ly/1hoDjlp ) that the council voted 16-6 on Monday to elect Bates for a second term.

The Council selects and confirms its speaker by first allowing delegates to nominate as many candidates as they want from the floor. Candidates then immediately accept or deny the nomination and speak for 15 minutes. Delegates then vote by secret ballot.

Bates’ only opponent was Delegate Otto Tso.

Bates said the Council should strike to create partnerships with the federal government. He said he is arranging meetings between the standing committees and President Donald Trump’s heads of departments of the Interior, Housing and Urban Development, Education, Health and Human Services, and other federal agencies.

___

Information from: Gallup Independent, http://www.gallupindependent.com