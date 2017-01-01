North Central Jets tie Michigan mark for consecutive wins

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERS, Mich. (AP) — The North Central Jets led by senior Jason Whitens’ season-high 33 points beat Rock Mid Peninsula 76-24 on Tuesday night to tie a 59-year-old Michigan mark for consecutive wins in boys’ basketball.

The Escanaba Daily Press reports that the win was the 65th straight. That tied the team with Chassell, another Upper Peninsula team. The Chassell Panthers set its mark in the 1950s. North Central (10-0) looks to set a new record Friday night at home against Bark River-Harris (9-2).

North Central has won the last two Class D boys’ basketball championships. Whitens is a three-year starter and last season was named The Associated Press Class D boys Player of the Year.

North Central has also won the last two eight-player football state championships and 26 straight games. Whitens was the quarterback on those teams and is a two-time AP Player of the Year in that sport.

The school has just over 100 students in Powers, with a population of 420.

