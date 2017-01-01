House, Ball State rebound 88-80 at Eastern Michigan

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Franko House scored 17 points with nine rebounds and three blocked shots and Ball State made all four free throws in the final 20 seconds to defeat Eastern Michigan 88-80 on Tuesday night.

House was coming off a 1-for-5 three-point game, his lowest output of the season, in a 79-74 loss at Bowling Green on Saturday. The loss ended a three-game win streak for the Cardinals (13-7, 4-3 Mid-American). Trey Moses added 15 points with 11 rebounds, Jeremie Tyler scored 14 points, Tayler Persons added 11 while Tahjai Teague and Ryan Weber had 10 each.

Eastern Michigan (12-8, 4-3) threatened several times, closing to 59-56 after an 11-2 run, and cutting the gap to 79-71 with 2:10 remaining on two Ray Lee free throws.

After the foul shots, EMU’s Quaran Jones blocked a House layup attempt, but Moses grabbed the board, made the putback and was fouled, pushing the lead back to 11.

Lee led the Eagles with 24 points.

MAC West co-leaders EMU and Northern Illinois both fell Tuesday.