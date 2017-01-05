The Latest: Insurance commissioner estimates $100M in damage

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ADEL, Ga. (AP) — The Latest on deadly storms that struck the South (all times local):

7:50 p.m.

Georgia’s insurance commissioner says the weekend’s deadly storms wreaked at least $100 million worth of damage on the state.

Ralph Hudgens tells WXIA-TV (http://on.11alive.com/2jcfZbS ) that the southwest Georgia city of Albany and associated Dougherty County suffered $40 million in damage.

Hudgens says damage estimates are likely to rise because not a lot of people had insurance.

Georgia Emergency Management Agency says 15 people were killed and 43 people were injured after a series of storms moved through southern Georgia on Saturday and Sunday.

National Weather Service survey teams are continuing to investigate to determine the extent of tornado damage.

5:15 p.m.

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal plans to visit two communities affected by deadly storms that swept through the South.

The governor plans to meet Wednesday with local officials in Albany, followed by a helicopter tour to view storm damage. The National Weather Service rated a tornado that struck the city as at least an EF-2, with winds of at least 111 to 135 mph.

Deal then heads to nearby Cook County for a driving tour of storm damage in that area. Officials have said seven residents of a mobile home community in the county’s community of Adel were killed.

The storms spawned dozens of tornadoes across the region, killing 20 people in Georgia, Florida and Mississippi. Georgia alone reported 15 deaths because of the storms.

12:05 p.m.

The National Weather Service says at least nine tornadoes struck Alabama over the weekend.

The agency says the strongest twister confirmed so far in the state was an EF-2 that hit Choctaw County on Saturday with winds of up to 120 mph. That storm injured four people and destroyed four homes in western Alabama.

The weather service says other tornadoes touched down in Marengo, Barbour, Pike, Lee, Bullock and Tuscaloosa counties. Some of the storms caused damage in more than one county: Lee County had damage from three twisters over two days.

Teams are still out looking at damage, so the totals could change.

The storms were part of a system that spawned dozens of twisters across the region, killing 20 people in Georgia, Florida and Mississippi.

3:40 a.m.

Survivors of deadly storms that swept the South are giving harrowing accounts of seeing death and destruction.

Authorities say at least 20 people perished in a midwinter outbreak of tornadoes and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. Georgia alone accounted for 15 of those deaths.

Devocheo Williams says a funnel cloud looking like “a ball of fire” struck the Sunshine Acres mobile home park in rural Cook County on Sunday. He says “the whole trailer park was gone in 15 seconds” and that he passed bodies while aiding survivors.

In the city of Albany, Georgia, Anthony Mitchell and his family cowered in their mobile home when a tornado hit Sunday. He says “windows exploded” and the trailer started to lift off the ground — until a tree fell and pinned their home down.