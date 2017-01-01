Suspect arrested in Arizona in 2004 New Mexico murder case

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — Police in Roswell say a suspect has been arrested in Arizona in connection with a 2004 murder case in New Mexico.

They say 33-year-old Juan Olivares Jr. was arrested Tuesday in the Phoenix suburb of Avondale, where he’s been living for the past three years.

Police say Olivares is being held in an Arizona jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and awaits extradition.

Olivares is accused in the February 2004 killing of 22-year-old Jonathan Ledesma in southeast Roswell.

Investigators believe Olivares shot Ledesma while the two men were in the alley near the home of another acquaintance.

Police believed a prior personal dispute between the men led to the shooting.

They say Olivares allegedly wounded himself to fabricate a story to authorities about an unknown assailant shooting him and Ledesma.