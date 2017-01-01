Earl Foreman, former Virginia Squires owner, dies at 92

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Earl Foreman, the man who brought the Virginia Squires professional basketball team to Hampton Roads, has died, his son says.

His son Stuart M. Foreman his father’s death to The Associated Press by phone on Tuesday. The 92-year-old Foreman died Monday from natural causes in Chevy Chase, Maryland, where he lived with his wife.

The Virginian-Pilot reports (http://bit.ly/2j2t4cp) that Foreman gave Hampton Roads its only taste of a major professional sports team in the early 1970s. The Squires were part of the American Basketball Association, which merged with the National Basketball Association.

Foreman had taken the Squires from Washington, D.C., to Norfolk. They played there for six seasons before folding.

Foreman also had ownership stakes in the other professional sports teams, including NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles and the NBA’s Baltimore Bullets.