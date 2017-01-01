New Mexico House and Senate diverge on solvency plan

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico lawmakers are sending a budget solvency bill to the governor even as new disagreements have emerged over how to fix a state budget deficit and rebuild reserves.

The Senate gave final approval Tuesday to a bill that would tap tax payments by insurance companies immediately instead of waiting for the next fiscal year. That would free up $88 million to shore up the state general fund.

The Legislature is attempting to plug an $80 million current-year deficit and create a modest financial cushion.

Negotiations over three other solvency bills were extended Tuesday after the Senate rejected House amendments. A proposal to reduce public school district funding by 2 percent was sent to conference committee to decide whether schools with low reserves will be exempt.