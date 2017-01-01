Rangers sign Loney, invite 5 others to major league camp

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have signed first baseman James Loney to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training and given five players in their farm system a spot in big league camp.

With the addition of the six players announced Tuesday, Texas has 15 non-roster invitees set for camp next month in Surprise, Arizona.

The minor leaguers with invitations are right-handers R.J. Alvarez, Ariel Jurado, and Jose Valdespina along with catchers Jose Trevino and Patrick Cantwell.

Loney hit .265 with nine home runs and 34 RBIs in 100 games with the New York Mets in 2016, with a team-high 88 starts at first base. The 32-year-old Houston native started last season with San Diego’s Triple-A affiliate, El Paso, before a May 28 trade and promotion to the Mets.