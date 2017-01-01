Bean given expanded duties by Major League Baseball

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

NEW YORK (AP) — Billy Bean has been given expanded responsibilities by Major League Baseball, which has changed his title to vice president and special assistant to commissioner Rob Manfred.

Bean will handle anti-bullying efforts in addition to his previous work, the commissioner’s office said Tuesday.

Hired in July 2014 as a consultant and given the title ambassador for inclusion, Bean was promoted last January to vice president for social responsibility and inclusion. He will continue to develop strategies with a focus on the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

Bean came out as gay in 1999, four years after his final major league season. He will report to Chief Communications Officer Pat Courtney and have streamlined access to Manfred. Previously, Bean reported to Chief Legal Officer Dan Halem.

Renee Tirado is being promoted to vice president of talent acquisition and diversity and inclusion. She had been senior director of recruitment since last January.

Melanie LeGrande is becoming vice president of social responsibility. She had been director of community affairs since 2015.