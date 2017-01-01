Kenseth doesn’t understand Edwards’ retirement

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Matt Kenseth has had several conversations with Carl Edwards, and none has given him any insight into why his teammate suddenly retired.

Edwards abruptly walked away from the final year of his contract with Joe Gibbs Racing two weeks ago. Team owner Gibbs informed his drivers of Edwards’ decision on a Sunday night conference call, and nothing that Edwards has said since has helped them understand.

Edwards came 10 laps away from winning the championship in the November season finale. A late caution erased his lead and he wrecked on the restart to lose the title.

He’s said his decision to walk away was personal and private.

