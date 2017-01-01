Kristoffersen leads Hirscher after dominating 1st slalom run

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SCHLADMING, Austria (AP) — Henrik Kristoffersen dominated the opening run of a men’s World Cup night slalom on Tuesday, two days after failing to finish the classic Hahnenkamm race in Kitzbuehel.

The World Cup slalom champion from Norway led five-time overall champion Marcel Hirscher of Austria by 0.52 seconds on the Planai course. Third-place Alexander Khoroshilov of Russia was already more than a second off the lead.

Dave Ryding, who on Sunday became the first British skier in 35 years to reach a World Cup podium, shared fourth with Stefano Gross of Italy.

Kristoffersen and Hirscher have won 16 of the last 19 slaloms. The Norwegian’s DNF in his opening run in Kitzbuehel was his first in more than two years.