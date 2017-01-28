Iraqi PM: Eastern Mosul is ‘fully liberated’

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s prime minister is declaring the eastern part of Mosul “fully liberated” from Islamic State group militants more than three months after the massive U.S.-backed operation began.

In his weekly news conference on Tuesday, Haider al-Abadi hailed the “unmatched heroism of all security forces factions” and the public support for the operation.

Asked how long it will take to liberate the western side of the city, al-Abadi told The Associated Press “I can’t tell now, but we are capable of doing so and we will do.”

Mosul, Iraq’s second-largest city and the IS’s last urban stronghold in the country, fell into the hands of the extremists in the summer of 2014, when the group captured large swaths of northern and western Iraq.