Italians fare well in 1st run of GS while Shiffrin struggles

SAN VIGILIO DI MAREBBE, Italy (AP) — Taking advantage of a home course, Italian skiers Federica Brignone and Marta Bassino stood first and third after the opening run of a World Cup giant slalom on Tuesday.

Brignone led French standout Tessa Worley — who has won three GS races this season — by 0.15 seconds, with Bassino 0.26 behind.

Defending overall champion Lara Gut was fourth while current overall leader Mikaela Shiffrin struggled in ninth, 1.43 behind.

Shiffrin holds a 135-point lead over Gut in the overall standings.

Appearing to struggle with grip, Shiffrin made uncharacteristic errors on the flats early in her run and continued to lose time all the way down.

Shiffrin will be looking to make up ground in the second run, which will be set by her coach, Mike Day.

Lindsey Vonn did not enter the race, preferring to rest for the upcoming speed weekend in nearby Cortina d’Ampezzo.

The Italians profited from two days of training on the steep and technical Erta slope at the Kronplatz resort, which was making its circuit debut.

With the temperature minus-14 degrees Celsius (7 degrees Fahrenheit) and sunny skies, conditions were solid.

Brignone claimed her only career giant slalom victory in Soelden, Austria, at the start of last season and also has 11 other podium results in the discipline. However, Brignone has struggled in GS this season, with her best finish eighth.

Having modeled her skiing after Ted Ligety, Brignone showed off her fluid form by touching the snow with her gloves on most of the turns and was able to make up time on the steepest part of the course after trailing Worley at the third interval.

Upon reaching the finish, Brignone twirled her pole around in celebration.

“Lately I’ve focused my training on giant slalom. I wanted to get back in form in this discipline,” said Brignone, who finished seventh in a super-G Sunday. “Today I was able to handle the turns like I wanted to. It’s a new course and having trained here helped a lot, getting to know the gradients and the bumps.”

Bassino was the first starter and was able to take advantage of a clean course. She finished third in Soelden this season for her first career podium.

Soffia Goggia, another Italian, stood seventh while Manuela Moelgg, who is from San Vigilio and can see her home from the course, was 16th as seven Italians placed within the top 20.

Coralie Frasse Sombet of France was faster than Brignone at the first two checkpoints but then lost control and fell.

