Ready, aim: DNR considering shooting range for U.P.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — The state of Michigan is considering the first public shooting range in the Upper Peninsula.

The Department of Natural Resources is holding a public meeting Sunday at 5 p.m. at Sands Township Hall in Marquette County. The DNR has a list of possible sites in the area and also wants to know if anyone has ideas for other locations.

Lori Burford of the DNR tells The Mining Journal (http://bit.ly/2j6A5UY ) that there are shooting ranges in the Upper Peninsula but they’re typically part of private clubs. She says the whole process could take a few years.

Anyone seeking more information can call (989) 600-9114.

___

Information from: The Mining Journal, http://www.miningjournal.net