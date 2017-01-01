2020 Olympic golf course open to reviewing membership policy

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

TOKYO (AP) — The course that will host the 2020 Olympic golf tournament says it is open to changing its membership policy to include women.

The Kasumigaseki Country Club came under scrutiny recently when the International Olympic Committee inquired about the club’s membership practice. The issue surfaced in mid-January when Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike urged Kasumigaseki to admit women as full members.

Tokyo Olympic organizers also said they would review the practice.

Kasumigaseki general manager Hiroshi Imaizumi says the IOC has not asked for a policy change, but if requested, the club is open to reviewing its policy.

Founded in 1929, Kasumigaseki is one of the oldest clubs in the country and has hosted top level tournaments.