New Mexico pecan farmers see record-high prices for crop

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico pecan farmers and backyard growers are receiving record-high prices for the crop.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports (https://goo.gl/IIA4gM) a new federal report for farmers in New Mexico, Arizona, and West Texas shows the price paid for a common variety of pecans is ranging between $2.88 to $3.05 per in-shell pound.

A previous record high for New Mexico pecan prices happened in 2010 when growers received about $2.83 per pound on average for the season.

John White, executive director for the Las Cruces-based Western Pecan Growers Association, says several factors are contributing to the record prices. He says the Southeast, for example, has had some problems with insects, disease, and storms.