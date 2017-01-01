Alabama State holds off Southern U for 79-65 win

By

Published: 11:05 pm

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Tony Armstrong scored 17 points with 7-for-11 shooting and Alabama State held off Southern for a 79-65 win Monday night.

Reginald Gee and Rodney Simeon added 13 points apiece, Torloft Thomas had 12 and Amir Warnock hauled in 10 rebounds for Alabama State (5-14, 3-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). The Hornets shot 53 percent from the field and forced 10 turnovers.

Southern (9-12, 5-3) trailed 42-25 at the break but outscored Alabama State 40-37 in the second half to tighten the gap. The Jaguars controlled the boards 38-32 but made just 23 field goals, including 3 of 14 from 3-point range.

Shawn Prudhomme paced the Jaguars with 19 points and six rebounds. Jared Sam added 17 points with 6-for-9 shooting from the field for Southern.

Southern remained tied with Alcorn State for second place in the SWAC.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.